WalkSafe is available to people across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire and provides users with a list of safety-trained venues, including bars, restaurants and other premises that meet recognised standards through schemes such as Licensed Security & Vulnerability Initiative (LSAVI) and Best Bar None.

The app allows people to plan their route home, share their journey with trusted friends or family and make use of an SOS alert button if they feel unsafe.

West Mercia Police said the introduction of WalkSafe across the region supports work to improve safety in public spaces, particularly for women and girls.

WalkSafe is backed by West Mercia’s Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, and is funded through the Home Office. It will be available all year round.

The WalkSafe app is available in West Mercia

Superintendent Edward Hancox said: “We’re pleased to see that the WalkSafe app is now available across West Mercia and we hope it will help people feel safe as they continue to enjoy a night out.

“It’s a simple tool that helps you stay connected with the people who care about you, whether you’re travelling home, meeting friends or enjoying a night out.

“The app features a list of safety trained venues, lets you plan and share your route and includes an SOS alert to trusted contacts if you feel unsafe. With so many women and girls telling us they feel vulnerable after dark, tools like this app can make a real difference.

“The app forms part of our ongoing commitment to help people feel safer in public spaces and we fully support anything that gives our communities more confidence and reassurance when they’re out and about.”

The number of safety-trained venues featured on the app is continuing to grow as more premises come on board.

If licensed venues are already accredited through Best Bar None or LSAVI, or would like more information about being included, they can contact their local Safer Neighbourhood Team.

PCC John Campion added: “I’m committed to ensuring people not only are safe but feel safe too in West Mercia.

“No one should fear going outside their homes or enjoying themselves on a night out with friends at Christmas or at any time of the year.

“I’m pleased that the WalkSafe app is being launched in West Mercia, but we also need to see a societal shift and the use of the full weight of the law to stop the people who find it acceptable to perpetrate unwanted and, sometimes, violent behaviour."

The WalkSafe app is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play; just search for WalkSafe.