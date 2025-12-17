Police appeal for help after a satellite tagged white-tailed eagle disappeared in Newtown

Dyfed-Powys Police and the UK National Wildlife Crime Unit (NWCU) are jointly investigating the suspicious disappearance of a white-tailed eagle and the theft and disposal of its satellite tag and harness.

The satellite tag has been recovered from remote moorland in this area and shows that it has been removed from the bird with a sharp instrument, most likely a knife, before being hidden in an attempt to dispose of it.

Searches in the area to try and locate the body of the bird have so far been unsuccessful.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the following areas at the specified times to contact police.

“Between 11am and 1pm on Saturday, September 13 2025 at or around the Gwgia Reservoir, Tregynon (W3W///visa.hoped.assess) and between midday and 3pm on Saturday, September 13 2025 on access land near Bryn y Fawnog (W3W///portfolio.newsprint.eyelash)”

Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101,quoting police Ref. 25000766626.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

All potential lines of enquiry, including detailed forensics such as DNA and fingerprints, are being pursued.

The police are working closely with the tag owners, the Roy Dennis Wildife Foundation and Forestry England, to analyse the data, and progress this investigation.

Persecution of birds of prey is a UK Wildlife Crime Priority.

All birds of prey have legal protection yet many continue to be persecuted. Many birds of prey, especially golden eagles, white-tailed eagles and hen harriers have sat tags fitted for scientific research, these tags are providing extensive data evidencing that many of them are being killed” The NWCU works nationally with police forces, statutory agencies, and conservation partners to support investigations and intelligence gathering.

Satellite tags are an important conservation tool, providing information on bird movements and survival. All tags fitted to birds of prey carry contact details, ensuring that if one is found, it can be returned directly to the researcher.

People enjoying the countryside are also asked to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious they may observe relating to birds of prey or their habitats.