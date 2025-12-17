Stephen Collins, 49, of Clive Road, Shrewsbury, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of burglary.

The court heard that Collins has a significant history of burglary, with 22 convictions for 51 offences - 34 of which were described as similar crimes.

Alura Bather, prosecuting, said Collins had struck at the property on Kenley Avenue in Shrewsbury on November 28 last year, while its owner was away on holiday.

Collins had been seen outside the home three times before the raid.

The burglar tried to use tools he took from the property's garage to get into the house before smashing the window on a door to the home.

Once inside he searched the property before taking a bag in which he stole an urn containing the victim's wife's ashes, as well as a wedding ring, cameras, binoculars, a laptop, a money box, and a personalised lock-knife.

Ms Bather said the victim was alerted to the theft after a holdall taken from the home was found discarded in the garden of a nearby property.