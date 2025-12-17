HMRC issues warning after 4,800 scams reported ahead of important New Year tax deadline

In total, HMRC has received more than 135,500 reports of suspected scams over the past 10 months, with criminals increasingly targeting people at times when they expect to hear from the tax authority.

The HMRC also claims to have "taken swift action to close down nearly 25,000 fake websites and phone numbers in the last 10 months".

Scammers are using persuasive and threatening tactics, often sending fake tax demands or claiming people are owed refunds in an attempt to pressure them into handing over personal or financial information.

Among the reports received by HMRC were around 29,000 scams referring to bogus tax refund claims.

HMRC is urging customers to remain vigilant and to be cautious of emails, text messages or phone calls claiming to be from the department. The tax authority stressed that it will never ask for personal or banking details via text or email.

Customers are advised to check whether a message is genuine by visiting GOV.UK and searching for “HMRC scams”.

The warning comes ahead of the Self Assessment deadline for the 2024 to 2025 tax year. Taxpayers must file their returns and pay any tax owed by January 31, 2026.

Self Assessment returns can be completed online via GOV.UK.

Lucy Pike, HMRC’s chief security officer, said: “Millions of people file a tax return each year and scammers mimic HMRC to try and catch unsuspecting victims out.

“I’m urging people to stay vigilant and if any emails, text messages or phone calls appear suspicious – don’t be lured into clicking on links or sharing your personal information – report it directly to HMRC. Just search ‘report an HMRC scam’ on GOV.UK to find out more.”

If you are unsure if you are being targeted by a scammer posing as the HMRC, the authority has shared a list of things to look out for.

HMRC will never:

leave voicemails threatening legal action or arrest

ask for personal or financial information via text message or email

contact customers by email, text, or phone to inform them about a refund or ask them to claim one

Anyone who receives suspicious communication from HMRC can forward emails to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk, SMS messages to 60599 or report phone calls mimicking HMRC on GOV.UK. Find out more about how to report scam activity to HMRC on GOV.UK.