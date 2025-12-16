Telford van driver who crashed into roundabout when he was double the drink drive limit gets £1,100 fine
A van driver who crashed when he was more than double the drink drive limit in Telford has been banned from the road and ordered to pay a four-figure fine.
Ryan Heston, aged 33, caused damage to a hedge and to Naird roundabout, on the outskirts of Stafford Park, when he crashed a Citroen Dispatch on November 22 this year.
