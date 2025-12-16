Serial killer calendar created in the West Midlands by Britain's 'dullest man' goes on sale featuring Ted Bundy and Yorkshire Ripper

Kevin Beresford, 73, is known for his quirky calendars and got the idea while he was down the pub.

He has filled the months with infamous murderers like Ted Bundy, The Yorkshire Ripper and Harold Shipman.

Kevin has found unlikely fame as the self-proclaimed "dullest man in Britain" flogging calendars on mundane and weird subjects like roundabouts, allotments and car parks.

But he has been left bewildered after it became one of his best-selling items this year.

Kevin Beresford, has issued his latest calendar for 2026 on serial killers. December 15, 2025.

Kevin, from Redditch, Worcestershire, said: "One of the barmaids at my local pub The Black Tap said 'you should do a serial killer calendar'.

"I said 'I can’t see anybody buying that' but low and behold.

Surprised people want to put serial killers on the wall

"It surprised me because I thought 'who would want to put serial killers on their wall?'.

"Just at the end of October, all of a sudden it started picking up.

"It’s selling on places like Amazon which was surprising."

The retired printer made the calendar with his son Scott, 50, during the summer.

Bin strike calendar

It follows strong sales of his calendar documenting this year's bin strikes in Birmingham - and countless others down the years inspired by mundane topics like roundabouts and roadworks.

Although he considers the success of the serial killer calendar a "headscratcher", Kevin speculates it could be down to a growing "fascination" with cold-blooded fiends.

He added: "We’re all fascinated and horrified by serial killers. We’ve always been.

'We're fascinated by serial killers'

"They’re almost heroes, like Hannibal Lecter. We almost like them. We are drawn to them.

"It’s a strange one. We like the macabre. Horror films are a good example of it."

Despite the controversial theme of Kevin's latest calendar, he claims to have received no "hate mail" or complaints off the back of it, believing most of his calendars are "wind-up gifts".

Kevin, also founder and president of the Roundabout Appreciation Society, continued: "A lot of people say 'I’ll send that to my mate, he’s always on about roadworks' and it gives them a laugh."

The calendar is available to buy on Amazon, eBay and Kevin's own website for £12.99.