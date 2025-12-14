Derek Green, aged 62, had a sick stash of 592 indecent images of children, including four of category B and 588 of category C.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that police searched his home in Telford on December 7, 2020 and seized his laptop.

Its contents were examined and it was found he had been collecting indecent pictures of children aged between 10 and 14 for around two years.

Some images had been downloaded from the web, while others had been shared via a peer-to-peer network.