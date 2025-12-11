'There is no fool-proof way of calculating': Santa launches scheme to encourage responsible drinking at Christmas

As Christmas parties and seasonal gatherings fill the calendar this month, the campaign invites pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels across the region to support guests who choose not to drink alcohol – whether they are designated drivers, moderating their intake, or simply opting for healthier alternatives.

Steve Tuck (Santa) of Wenlock Spring with staff at Young’s Beers, Wines & Spirits

Fronted by Shropshire-based spring water brand Wenlock Spring, ‘The Only One for the Road’ campaign is designed exclusively for the hospitality sector and encourages venues to highlight the scale of their non-alcoholic offerings, helping make responsible choices visible, accessible and appealing.

At the launch event at the Lion & Pheasant Hotel in Shrewsbury are Steve Tuck (Santa) of Wenlock Spring, duty manager Scarlett Moss and Vicki Bristow of West Mercia Police

As part of the campaign, which has also secured support from industry partners including Unitas Wholesale, brewers Frederic Robinsons, Arkell’s and Titanic, Wenlock Spring is also providing point-of-sale materials such as beer mats, posters and tent cards for venues to encourage guests to enjoy drinking responsibly with Wenlock Spring Water.

The official launch event took place at the Lion & Pheasant Hotel in Shrewsbury – one of a growing number of hospitality venues across the region backing the campaign – and featured a visit from Santa himself.

Matthew Orme, Director at south Shropshire-based Wenlock Spring, said: “Rather than focusing solely on the risks associated with drink driving, this year’s campaign places greater emphasis on encouraging venues to promote responsible drinking and provide positive, enjoyable non-alcoholic alternatives for customers.

“Choosing a non-alcoholic option should feel every bit as celebratory. Beautifully served in a stemmed glass and enjoyed perfectly chilled, Wenlock Spring – still or sparkling – offers a thoughtful alternative that elevates the moment and lets every guest share in the festive atmosphere.”

Scarlett Moss, duty manager at the Lion & Pheasant, said: “As a venue that welcomes guests celebrating with friends, family and colleagues throughout the festive season, we understand how important it is to offer inclusive, enjoyable non-alcoholic options.

“Supporting responsible drinking and raising awareness of drink driving is something we feel strongly about, and this campaign provides a simple, effective way for hospitality businesses to make a real difference.

“We’re proud to play our part in helping promote safer celebrations across the region.”

Latest West Mercia Police figures show that over the past three years across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, there have been 13 fatalities and 132 serious injuries on the roads where alcohol has been a contributory factor.

Superintendent Stuart Bill of West Mercia Police said: “The drink drive law has been in place for 60 years, with officers able to deliver breath tests at the roadside since the 1980s. It’s therefore extremely frustrating that some motorists still drive under the influence of alcohol. With the variety of non-alcoholic options now available, there really is no excuse.

“There is no fool-proof way of calculating how much you can drink and remain under the limit, or knowing how much an individual person can drink and still drive safely. Any amount of alcohol can affect your ability to drive, and there are numerous consequences of driving with alcohol in your system.

“Enforcement takes place 24/7 across the whole of our area in order to detect those who are willing to take the risk and to protect other road users. We hope that more people over the Christmas period choose a suitable alternative to alcohol if they are driving.”