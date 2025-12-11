Joshua Powell drove off ‘at speed’ from a Builth Wells street last month before he hit a kerb with police pursuing him.

The 22 year-old of Llanis Yr Afon, Garth, Llangammarch Wells pleaded guilty to drink driving on November 23, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard that Powell had been giving some friends a lift home when he was pulled over in the early hours.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said; “It was around 12.40am when PC Towns noted a vehicle leaving at speed from Western Grove in Builth Wells.

“It was a white Ford Fiesta. It contravened double white lines and so the officer illuminated his lights.”

She said the car travelled around 200 more yards before coming to a stop in Cilmery.

Ms Connors said the car travelled down an unclassified road, then hit a kerb.

Police pulled the car over and spoke to Powell, the driver, who said; “I’m just giving my mates a lift’.

Asked if he had been drinking he said ‘a little’ adding that he had drunk two to three pints.

There was no breathalyser in the police car but Powell was arrested on his admission of having had a few drinks.

The court was told the offence was aggravated by his poor standard of driving.

He gave a reading of 55 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

Mitigating, Mr Gareth Walters said; “He has sadly lost his good character. He is a young man of positive good character and I hand in a letter from his employer

“He works as a chef at a local hotel and spa. He had been working that day before going out with friends.

“He regretted his decision to drive immediately and has done ever since.”

Mr Walters said Powell lives in a part of the world where people rely heavily on cars but he will be able to keep his job because he lives with a housemate who also works at the hotel.

He said Powell had told his employers about the hearing.

Magistrates banned Powell from driving for 14 months although he was offered the chance to attend the drink driving awareness course.

He was fined £530 and he will also have to pay a £212 surcharge and £85 costs.