Llandrindod Wells man accused of assaulting two people has case adjourned until new year

The case against a Llandrindod Wells man accused of two common assaults will be heard in the new year.

Francis Polimus has been charged with assaulting Stacey Glazier and Ryan Smith at Llandrindod Wells on July 25 2025.

The 62 year-old of Brampton, Temple Drive appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

But he did not enter pleas as he was told the court could not deal with his case.

Magistrates adjourned the matter until January 20 2026 at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.

Mr Polimus will remain on conditional bail, the condition being not to contact directly or indirectly, in any way, prosecution witnesses.