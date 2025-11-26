Man arrested for GBH after Telford dog attack

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Friday in Warrensway in the Woodside area of Telford when a woman was bitten by a dog and required hospital treatment.

Following an appeal at the weekend, police said they arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said two dogs have been seized by officers as part of the investigation, and the man who was arrested has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

"We would like to thank the public for their help in coming forward to provide information which helped us to identify and arrest a suspect," the spokesperson added. "Please note that a formal process with a qualified vet has to be followed to establish the breed of a dog, which can be a lengthy process, therefore we’re not able to confirm the breed at this time."