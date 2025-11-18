This offence took place sometime between Friday, October 31 and Wednesday, November 5 2025.

The majority of the ewes were Texel x Mule yearlings with approximately 18 pure Beulah Speckled, mixed aged one to four years. All of the ewes had distinct ear tags and had purple coloured pitch marks upon their fleece.

A police spokesperson said: “This type of crime, can have a devastating impact upon the victim and their business.

“We are requesting the farming community to help us find these animals and identify those responsible.

“To gather and remove these sheep, would require knowledge of the industry. We are certain that someone will have information on these thefts. They will either know the persons responsible, have seen these animals being gathered, moved on and possibly sold through a livestock market, an abattoir or may have seen them in a field somewhere.

“In cases such as this there is also the possibility that they may have been illegally slaughtered and have entered the food chain.

“We are appealing for information from the farming community, livestock auctioneers, abattoirs and anyone else who may have knowledge about these stolen sheep, which may

assist our investigation, please get in touch online at| https://orlo.uk/dh9GD, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101

Quote ref: 25000938925

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.