Matthew Tommey, aged 44, is accused of causing the death of 49-year-old Edward Robert Davies by dangerous driving on the A5 at Felton Butler, near Oswestry, on February 13 this year.

It is alleged that Tommey caused Mr Davies’s death while driving a Jaguar F-Pace 4x4 on the eastbound carriageway of the Nesscliffe by-pass.

The case was called on at Telford Magistrates Court.

Tommey, of Kop Close, Brimfield, Herefordshire, has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

District Judge Joseph O’Connor committed the case to Shrewsbury Crown Court, where it is next due to be heard on December 4 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.