'Hidden compartments' and 'inside walls': Barbers, vape shops, and themed candy stores raided with £250k frozen by West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police said that Operation Machinize saw a total of 44 searches conducted, resulting in nine arrests.

The force added that bank accounts containing more than £250,000 in suspected illicit funds were frozen, and nearly £12,000 in cash was seized.

In addition, Trading Standards confiscated approximately £50,000 worth of illegal goods.

Police visited a host of sites across the region. Picture: West Mercia Police

In a statement the force said: "Many of these illegal goods were concealed out of sight, in hidden compartments behind tills, inside walls, in basements, or even tucked away in microwaves."

It added: "We also seized a range of dangerous and illegal items, including four knives, one knuckleduster, two firearms, and a quantity of cannabis.

"The operation was a collaborative effort involving Immigration Enforcement, Trading Standards, West Midlands Fire & Rescue, and HMRC, all working together to clean up our high streets and protect our communities."

Footage released by the force shows a number of raids taking place, and a Shrewsbury resident stopping officers to commend them for their work.

Goods being bagged up during the operation. Picture: West Mercia Police

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “These latest results reflect our unwavering commitment to tackling serious and organised crime and ensuring it has no place on our high streets.

“While the vast majority of shops in West Mercia are operating legitimately and form the lifeblood of our communities, it’s crucial that those who are not, feel the full weight of the law.

“Through strong partnership working and proactive policing, we are sending a clear message: criminal activity will be uncovered, disrupted, and removed.”

Detective Sergeant Rachel O’Brien, from the force's Economic Crime team, said: “Operation Machinize was launched to disrupt cash-intensive businesses being used as fronts for a wide spectrum of criminal activity across our three counties.

“Investigations uncovered links to drug trafficking and distribution, organised immigration crime, modern slavery and human trafficking, firearms offences, and the sale of illicit tobacco and vapes.

“We know that cash-heavy enterprises are frequently exploited for money laundering. Organised crime groups often target legitimate businesses, such as barbershops, using their high cash turnover to conceal illegal financial flows.

“Operation Machinize sends a clear and uncompromising message: criminal activity will not be tolerated in our communities.

“This operation was made possible thanks to vital intelligence from the public. We continue to urge anyone with information about businesses involved in money laundering or related offences to come forward.”

People can report concerns online at www.westmercia.police.uk/report, or anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.