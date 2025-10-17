Newtown man with history of 'alcohol-fuelled incidents' jailed after 'inappropriate sexual comments'

Alan Newton, aged 61, has been sentenced to 36 weeks behind bars after he was found making inappropriate sexual comments as he drank from a wine bottle in Newtown on Sunday, October 5.

The 61-year-old had previously been made subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order, following a series of alcohol-fuelled incidents in the town.

The order, made up of six individual prohibitions, meant that it was against the law for Newton to drink or be drunk in public, or engage in inappropriate sexual comments or behaviour against any member of the public.

During proactive area patrols, officers from the Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Team came across the offender who was behaving in a direct breach of his order.

He was subsequently arrested before being swiftly charged and remanded into police custody. After pleading guilty to the breach of his order, Newton was sentenced to 36 weeks in jail.

His Criminal Behaviour Order was due to expire at the end of October, but it has now been extended for a further 12 months.

Sergeant Charlotte Jennings of Newtown’s Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Team said: “We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour within our communities and we are committed to working with our partners to ensure we take a firm stance on this behaviour.”