Two thirds of people say there is a 'lack of competency' in tackling domestic abuse in Shropshire - survey

Shropshire Council’s Domestic Abuse Prevention Team (DAPT) ran the Shropshire Domestic Abuse Commissioning Survey between and June 2 and 23, to help shape future support services.

A total of 305 people took part, and of those who responded, 65 per cent (197 participants) said there is a lack of understanding and competency in addressing domestic abuse across different communities in the county.

Participants who said this were then asked how understanding and competency could be improved. Suggestions included involving survivors from varied backgrounds and broadening training for professionals to cover cultural, religious and community factors.

The survey also found that 90 per cent of participants would prefer support to be delivered by a combination of specialist services and 'by and for' organisations, which are led by and for specific communities.

More than half of respondents - 166 people - reported having lived experience of domestic abuse. While many participants were aware of domestic abuse between intimate partners, awareness was found to be lower for other relationship types, such as child-to-parent and sibling abuse.

Common barriers to accessing support included stigma, lack of awareness, and unsuitable service times or locations.

October marks Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, and Shropshire Council has reaffirmed its commitment to raising awareness and improving support for those affected across the region.

Members of the Domestic Abuse Prevention Team said they were grateful to everyone who took part in the survey, which provided "invaluable insights into what is working well, where improvements are needed, and how we can ensure services are safe, accessible, and truly supportive for all".

Councillor Ruth Houghton, Shropshire Council's portfolio holder for social care, said: "Thank you to everyone who took the time to complete the Domestic Abuse Commissioning Survey. Your feedback is invaluable and will help shape how we support individuals and families across Shropshire.

"The Domestic Abuse Team has reviewed the responses in detail and will use them to inform the development of our future commissioning plans, ensuring services are responsive, inclusive, and meet the needs of our communities."

A full report of results can be read here.