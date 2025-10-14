Police intercept car after reports of anti-social driving in Newport

West Mercia Police received a report of a Volkswagen Golf being driven in an anti-social manner in Newport last Saturday (October 11).

Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) in the area conducted a search and located the vehicle as it was leaving Newport and heading towards Donnington.

They requested support from patrol officers, and PC Cooper was able to intercept and stop the vehicle a short time later.

The car was seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002, as the driver had previously been issued with a warning under the same legislation by the St Georges and Priorslee Safer Neighbourhood Team.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said officers would continue to take firm action against drivers who cause disruption or danger on local roads.

A post said: "If you are found driving in an anti-social manner you should expect to be stopped by the police and dealt with accordingly.

"If you witness any anti-social driving on our roads, then please report that to us. We are committed to reducing the impact of anti-social driving and making our roads safer."