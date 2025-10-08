Fire at 85-year-old's home near Oswestry is being treated as arson

The property in Woolston, near Oswestry, was set alight on Sunday morning (October 5).

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called out at 9.30am and sent two fire engines.

Thankfully, fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze within about half an hour of arrival.

Fire investigators at the property

The son of the pensioner who lives in the property alone said his father was not in at the time and discovered the blaze on his return.

He added that the property mainly suffered smoke damage and it s believed the property was "deliberate".

A spokesman for West Mercia Police confirmed the force has now opened an arson investigation.

He said: “We received a call around 9.30am yesterday morning on Sunday, October 5 with a report of a house on fire in Woolston.

“The fire is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.”