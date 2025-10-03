Arson arrest after woman taken to hospital following house fire in Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called to a property on New Street after a fire at around 11.45pm yesterday (Thursday).

According to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, crews arrived to a fire in a second-floor bedsit.

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.

West Mercia Police has confirmed that a 53-year-old woman has been arrested and remains in custody.

A spokesperson said: "A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at a property in New Street, Shrewsbury last night.

"Officers were called to the fire shortly before midnight. The property was evacuated, and no other people were injured.

"The woman remains in custody as enquiries continue."

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.

Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear smoke from the property, and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for any remaining hotspots.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called by the fire service at 00.27am to a fire at a property on New Street, Shrewsbury. One ambulance attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a woman who was assessed for the affects of smoke inhalation. She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment."

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 1.05am.