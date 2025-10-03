Woman treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital after late-night bedroom fire at house in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.46pm yesterday (Thursday) reporting a house fire in New Street.

Two fire crews from Shrewsbury Fire Station were sent to the scene. Operations and fire investigations officers also attended to coordinate the emergency response.

West Mercia Police and land ambulance crews were also present at the incident.

According to the fire service, crews arrived to a fire involving a second-floor bedsit.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and a covering jet to extinguish the flames.

Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear smoke from the property, and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for any remaining hotspots.

Paramedics treated a woman at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation before taking her to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called by the fire service at 00.27am to a fire at a property on New Street, Shrewsbury. One ambulance attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a woman who was assessed for the affects of smoke inhalation. She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment."

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 1.05am.