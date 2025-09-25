Eight people arrested in Telford and Shrewsbury on police 'day of action' - all linked to shoplifting and retail crime

The West Mercia Police 'day of action' saw 12 Special Constables (volunteer police officers) join teams across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Throughout Wednesday (September 24), the teams took part in a range of high-visibility patrols, community engagement activities, and targeted operations aimed at reducing crime and increasing visibility.

Six people were arrested in total in Shrewsbury, three of them for shoplifting, resulting in 11 charges including handling stolen goods.

Two of the other arrests were on warrants linked to shoplifting, while the other was made for recall to prison, also linked to retail offending.

Eight arrests were made in Shropshire on Wednesday (September 25) amid a series of targeted operations across the West Mercia area

The 'specials' also went out on foot patrol throughout the day, including patrols of hotspots and visits to the Darwin Centre.

In Telford, two people were arrested for shoplifting offences, an engagement van was deployed in Wellington town centre, and 16 hotspot patrols were conducted.

Chief Superintendent for local policing Edd Williams said: “I’m incredibly proud of the dedication shown by our Special Constables during the Employer Supported Policing Day of Action.

“Their contribution is a vital part of our neighbourhood policing strategy, and their efforts yesterday have made a real difference in tackling crime and antisocial behaviour.

“West Mercia Police has a proud history of working alongside our specials, and this initiative highlights the strength of that partnership.

“We are grateful to the employers who support their staff in volunteering with us, your backing helps keep our communities safer.”