The man called the victim a “P*** with Ch**** eyes”, and threatened to rape him and his daughter in a tirade which included 60 messages and 30 voicemails.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the victim in this case involving racist messages was himself acquitted after trial in 2021 of sexually abusing the defendant’s partner in Telford.

However Judge Deni Mathews said the court “will not tolerate” vigilantism as he passed sentence in the racism case on Friday (September 19).

The man who sent the “angry” racist messages, who is not being named for legal reasons, also believed the man he racially harassed had been involved in an arson attack in which his house was left with “extreme” damage.

The abuse was delivered on the evening of April 13 last year going into the next morning. There were also 50 missed calls made.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, read out the racist and threatening messages, after which the defendant's barrister admitted he couldn’t remember ever hearing such “appalling” language in a court case.

Messages included: “You’ve got it coming,” and “I’m going to rape you and your daughter, you’re f****d”.

The man also said: “I will make you feel unsafe in your wife’s house... you dirty, paedophile b******.