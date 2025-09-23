Confidence in police falls in Shropshire as survey finds most people don't think anti-social behaviour is a major issue

A survey by West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion found that public confidence in the police in Shropshire has dropped by three per cent to 76 per cent, while in neighbouring Telford and Wrekin it has risen by one percentage point to 81 per cent.

However, the proportion of people who feel West Mercia Police is doing an "excellent or good job" has fallen in both areas - down five per cent in Shropshire to 57 per cent, and down three per cent in Telford and Wrekin to 58 per cent.

Although fewer residents believe the police are doing a good job, Mr Campion said overall confidence in the police has "remained stable".

Even though the majority of respondents did not feel anti-social behaviour (ASB) was a major issue, the PCC said it has been raised as a "top concern" by residents across the county.

In Shropshire, 77 per cent said ASB was "not much of a problem, if at all", while in Telford the figure stood at 72 per cent.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said the figures show there is still work to be done to ensure communities feel the benefits of investment in policing - and that he takes the drop in public perception of police performance "seriously".

PCC John Campion said: "These results show that while confidence in West Mercia Police remains strong, particularly in Telford and Wrekin, there’s still work to do in ensuring every community feels the full benefit of our investment in policing.

"I’m encouraged by the rise in officer visibility and the public’s reassurance around anti-social behaviour, but I take seriously the dip in perceptions of police performance.

"I remain committed to working with the Chief Constable to drive improvements, strengthen engagement, and ensure that residents not only are safe, but feel safe too."

It comes after the PCC raised concerns that policing will continue to face "serious challenges" in meeting public expectations if funding is not increased or reformed.

Other key findings from the survey reveal that 24 per cent of respondents in Telford and Wrekin said they see a police officer or PCSO at least once a week - a 6 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

In terms of emergency response confidence, 87 per cent of residents in Shropshire said they were confident they could reach the police in an emergency, while 93 per cent of people in Telford and Wrekin felt the same.

When asked about communication, around half of respondents in both areas said they felt well informed about what West Mercia Police is doing in their communities.