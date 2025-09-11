Police and crime commissioner warns of 'serious challenges' ahead for police without funding reform

John Campion has welcomed the annual assessment of policing in England and Wales, published by His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, that he says has brought into focus the financial pressures being faced by local forces, and the need for reform in how policing is funded.

In his report, Sir Andy Cooke acknowledged that police forces are making "concerted efforts" to improve public confidence and recognised neighbourhood policing for its work to combat crime and antisocial behaviour.

However, Sir Andy said forces need to improve how they "consistently they work with their communities", saying they are "struggling to perform adequately" when responding to the public, investigating crime and protecting vulnerable people.

The assessment found that this is due to the "high demands placed on forces that frequently exceed the resources they have available".

He added that not all police forces are as well led, efficient, effective and sustainable as they "could and should" be.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has warned that policing will continue to face challenges unless more funding is made available.

He said: "Overall, I welcome the report’s recognition of the genuine efforts being made locally to improve policing services and uphold public confidence. These strides are being achieved despite significant financial pressures imposed by central government.

John Campion, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner

"Our local ambition is clear, but it’s not being matched by the resources required to deliver it. The current funding model is outdated and unfairly penalises our communities.

"Unless the Government reconsiders its approach - by increasing available funding and reforming the way resources are allocated - policing will continue to face serious challenges in meeting public expectations and tackling the evolving nature of crime."

The report identified the need to reduce the frequency with which officers are diverted from neighbourhood duties.

Sir Andy added that an increase in the volume and complexity of recorded crime, along with "limited resources", has led to "unacceptably high" workloads and lengthy delays.

"Central to my Police and Crime Plan is a commitment to ‘policing with the community’, as I know the public value having officers who are visible, accessible, and embedded in the areas they serve," Mr Campion added.

"That’s why I’ve worked closely with the Chief Constable to minimise the diversion of officers away from neighbourhood policing. With record officer numbers and an additional 12 officers joining the ranks, I’m determined that communities feel and see the benefits of this investment."