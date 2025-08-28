Watch: Police take down Telford heroin dealer who knocked over a seven-year-old child as he tried to flee

Ulfraz Khan of Acacia Drive, Leegomery, was jailed for three years last week after appearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he admitted a number of charges.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property, being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine, and cannabis, as well as possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine, and cannabis.

On February 18 this year, officers noticed a white Mercedes parked up near to One Stop on Dawley Road in Arleston.

Bodycam footage captured the moment Ulfraz Khan fled from police. Photo: West Mercia Police

While observing the car, officers said they witnessed "some sort of exchange" take place involving Ulfraz Khan.

When Khan noticed police approaching his vehicle, he got out of the driver’s side door and attempted to make off from officers.

Officers then chased Khan, who knocked over a seven-year-old child in his attempt to get away. Fortunately, the child was not injured.

Telford heroin dealer, Ulfraz Khan, was arrested on February 18 after police witnessed "some sort of exchange". Photo: West Mercia Police

Khan was caught by officers and arrested at the scene on suspicion of being in possession of a class A drug.

During his attempted escape, Khan also threw a bag containing around 100 wraps of class A drugs.

The bag was recovered by police, but three of the wraps had landed in the pushchair of a passing 18-month-old child.

One of the wraps of heroin which landed in the child's pushchair. Picture: West Mercia Police

The drugs that landed in the pram were discovered a short time later by the parents, who immediately contacted police to report what they had found.

A search of his address was also carried out, where further drugs were found, including heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis. It is estimated that the value of the drugs was around £26,000.