Tip-off leads Bridgnorth police to a drug arrest and seizure of illegal tobacco

West Mercia Police said that on Thursday (August 14) officers PC Strangwood and PC Lall from Bridgnorth's Safer Neighbourhood Team completed a joint visit with officers from Shropshire Council's Trading Standards at a vape shop in Bridgnorth.

"On completing the visit, a large amount of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco were located and seized, along with illegal disposable vapes and vape liquids," a spokesperson said. "A male was also located at the property and was found to be wanted for failing to appear at court, for the offence of supplying class C drugs.

Some of the tobacco found

"He was arrested and detained to appear at court for the original offence."

Some of the seized items

The force said the visit to the shop came "after information was given to police by a member of public" at a local police surgery.

"Thank you for your continued support in tackling criminality. If you see or hear anything suspicious, please report it via 101 or directly through your local policing team. Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111," the spokesperson added.