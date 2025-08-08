Whitchurch burglar who 'took anything that wasn't nailed down' jailed for rural crime spree

Andrew Winter, 59 and of St Mary's Street in Whitchurch has been jailed for two years, four months and 26 days after pleading guilty to a string of burglaries.

Police said that between December 6 last year and July 1 this year, Winter targeted sheds and outbuildings across Malpas, All Stretton, Chester, Tilstone Fernall, Tiverton, Whitchurch and Wrenbury.

During his raids Winter helped himself to a range of items from bicycles and garden equipment to tools, watering cans and trophies.

Andrew Winter from Whitchurch. Photo: Cheshire Police

Sergeant Roy Wellings from the Chester local policing proactive team said: “Winter was prolific and appeared to be indiscriminate in what he stole. It appears that if it wasn’t nailed down he took it.

“He’s now paying the price for his actions.”

Winter was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Monday (August 4) having pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to attempted burglary with intent to steal, 10 counts of burglary other than a dwelling, burglary, and theft from the person.