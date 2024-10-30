Telford man to face a crown court judge over sexual assault charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dean Evans, now aged 23, of Hendy Avenue, Ketley, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday to confirm his name, date of birth and address and that he understands the charges.

Evans is accused of intentionally touching a girl aged 15 between July 1 and 7, 2016. He is also charged with assaulting a female aged 15 by penetration between the same dates.

He did not give any indication of his pleas and was told to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on November 26.

He was bailed to appear at the crown court on that date.