Man arrested after Whitchurch homes evacuated in 'gas leak' safety precaution

West Mercia Police have confirmed that a 36-year-old man remains in police custody (October 29) after officers were called to Claypit Street in Whitchurch at around 7pm on Monday night.

Police were called following concern for the welfare of the man. Upon arrival, a gas leak was detected, and homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Cadent Gas isolated the gas supply at the property, and residents were able to return home at 10.45pm.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We were called to Claypit Street in Whitchurch at around 7pm yesterday evening (October 28) following concern for the welfare of a man within one of the properties.

"Upon arrival a gas leak was detected, which resulted in the evacuation of houses within Claypit Street as a safety precaution.

"The fire service and gas board assisted us with this process. Residents were invited to Whitchurch Civic Centre, which had been set up as a rest centre, and all were able to return home at 10.45pm.

"Nobody was injured during the incident.

"A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life and remains in police custody."

Oner fire crew from Whitchurch Fire Station was sent to the scene. According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's incident log, the leak was due to damage to gas pipes.