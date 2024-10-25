Prison beckons for 'professional shoplifting pair' who targeted Telford from Birmingham
A 'professional' pair of shoplifters who travelled from Birmingham to Telford to target high value products will be sentenced early next year.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Telford Magistrates Court heard that Andreea Tobosaru and Ionut Bucurescu stole a various health and beauty items, Nicorette products and razors, in three separate raids on Morrisons in Telford.
They contested the value of the goods taken on August 5 after the prosecution claimed it was valued at £735 when they took toothbrushes, toothbrush heads and razors. They had also been stealing in the store on July 2 and August 15.
Victoria Maher, prosecuting at Telford on Tuesday , said the pair had made no attempt to pay, and made no explanation for their actions.
She added that they have a 'history of dishonesty offences' had made attempts to conceal the goods and there had been some degree of planning.