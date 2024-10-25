'It was like something out of a movie' – mystery over the blue light convoy speeding through Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A number of county residents have remarked about the mystery of a police convoy seen speeding through Shropshire earlier this week.

One reader who contacted the Shropshire Star said the vehicles included a lorry, with blue flashing lights, several white vans, also with blue lights, and a number of police motorcycle outriders.

The reader said the convoy had whizzed by on the A5 at Oswestry – heading north towards Wrexham, at around 4pm on Wednesday, October 23.

When contacted for information West Mercia Police said there were no specific incidents in the area at the time, and they were unable to say what the convoy might have been.

Other Shropshire residents also noticed the unusual police action, with a number discussing it on social media.

One told how they had seen the convoy – but with potentially six vans, heading from Church Stretton towards Bayston Hill.

One commenter suggested the vehicles could have been "escorting a high risk prisoner", with another saying "it was like something out of a movie".

Others reported their own sightings – on the A5 at Shrewsbury from Dobbies towards Edgebold, one on the Wrexham bypass, and another going towards Chester.

