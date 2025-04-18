Five deny conspiracy to commit murder over shooting of Neo Graham in Wolverhampton
Five men have denied all six charges over the fatal shooting of Neo Graham in Wolverhampton last month and will stand trial next year.
By Paul Jenkins
Mr Graham was shot in Eastfield Grove, Wolverhampton, just after 3.20pm on Wednesday March 4 and died at the scene.
Five men appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday morning for a plea and direction hearing and all denied the six charges put to them.