Window smashed in Oswestry after reports of 'knock and run' confrontation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police PCSO for the town, David Hughes, posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page last night reporting the incident at the Almshouses on Cottage Lane in St Martins.

The post said that the victim claimed children regularly play 'knock and run' at the property, and after confronting them, they may have damaged the property.

The criminal damage. Picture: West Mercia Police

The window is believed to have been smashed overnight between Sunday and Monday.

The post said: "We have received a report of criminal damage at the Almshouses on Cottage Lane, St Martins. This area houses elderly and sometimes vulnerable people.

"Victim has said that children regularly play knock and run and after confronting them feels that they may have damaged his property overnight 20/21."