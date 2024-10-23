Telford man appears in court to face eight charges of sexual assaults on children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

William Mayall, aged 39, of Stebbings, in Sutton Hill, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he stood in front of a judge to confirm his name, age and address.

Mayall also said that he understood as the particulars of eight charges were read to him one at a time. He did not indicate any pleas.

Mayall is charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 between December 11, 2017 and June 12, 2018. He is also charged with two counts of assaulting a girl aged 13, 14 or 15 between June 10, 2018 and November 30, 2020.

He also faces two counts of assaulting a girl aged under 13 by touching. They are alleged to have taken place between December 11, 2017 and June 12, 2018.

The other two sexual assault charges refer to intentionally touching a girl aged 13, 14 or 15 between June 10, 2018 and November 30, 2020.

Deputy district judge James Hulse sent the case to Shrewsbury Crown Court on November 19, 2024.

Mayall was bailed to appear at the crown court on that date.