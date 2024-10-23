'£108,000 damage': Drug user 'smashed up beautiful family cottage' in Telford to repay debts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Holford appeared at Telford Magistrates Court this week where he admitted one count of burglary with intent to cause damage.

The 37-year-old formerly lived at Princess Avenue in Arleston, Telford, but is now of Stanley Avenue in Gloucester.

Prosecutor Kate Price told the court that Holford had caused an "enormous level of destruction" to the cottage in Crabtree Lane, High Ercall, which had been in the same family for 50 years.

Ms Price said Holford's damage amounted to some £108,0000 and was caused between June 1 and 7, 2023.

The property had been on the market since the death of its owner who had lovingly updated it in that time.

"It had become a part of the family's history," said Ms Price. "The mortgage on the property had been paid off."

Such was the level of damage that the family had to hugely reduce the asking price to be able to sell it.

Telford magistrates court

Crown court judge to decide sentence

Ms Price said the magistrates did not have the power to hand down a sentence, and would have to pass the case to a crown court judge to decide.

She added that the victims said they hoped to meet Holford and ask him why he carried out such a wanton attack on someone's home.

Stephen Scully, defending, said his client had made a 'full and frank admission' of his crime.

"He told police that he was a drug user who had built up a large debt.

"He said he was told to go into the house and create so much damage that it would reduce the price."

Mr Scully agreed with the prosecution that the punishment has a custodial starting point of two years, which is beyond the powers of sentencing that magistrates have.

The magistrates declined jurisdiction and asked the probation service to compile a pre-sentence review.

They decided to send the matter to be dealt with at Shrewsbury Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Before he left the court Holford apologised to the family for his crime.