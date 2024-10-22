Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received a call at 9.37pm last Saturday (October 19) reporting the fire at a property on Third Avenue in Ketley Bank.

West Mercia Police subsequently received a call at around 10.10pm reporting the incident.

But when police officers entered the property, a quantity of cannabis was found inside.

Two women, aged 59 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

The property fire involved a wooden lean to an outbuilding that was extinguished by crews from Telford Central Fire Station using one hosereel jet whilst wearing breathing apparatus.

SRFS incident log stated casualties were left in the care of ambulance staff.

A West Mercia Police statement said: "We received a call around 10:10pm on Saturday evening with a report of a fire at a property on Third Avenue, Ketley Bank in Telford.

"When officers entered the property a quantity of cannabis was found inside.

"Two women from within the property, 59 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

"The fire is not being treated as arson."

The incident concluded at 10.34pm.