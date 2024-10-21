'This was cowardly behaviour from a bully' – suspended sentence for Oswestry man over 'vile' attack on former partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Justin Williams, 55, of Oswald Road, Oswestry, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court – sitting at Telford Justice Centre, after previously pleading guilty to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said the shocking incident had taken place earlier in May 2023.

He told the court that Williams had been in a relationship with the victim for four years, but they had already broken up at the time of the assault.

On the day of the attack the victim had gone to Williams' house at just after 10am.

When inside the property Williams told the victim "you really think I got you here because I love you?".

He then called her a 'slag' and a 'whore' before subjecting her to a vicious and terrifying assault.

During the attack he kicked her in the thigh twice, causing her to fall to the floor.

Mr Jones said that when on the floor Williams jumped on top of the woman and tried to strangle her.

He sat on her chest and pinned her arms down with his knees, before breaking her mobile phone and slapping her across the face with it.

As well as the physical attack Williams also threatened his victim not to report the assault, saying 'if you tell anyone about this I will kill you', before adding that he would 'gouge' her eyes out.

Guilty plea

After being arrested Williams denied the assault but later pleaded guilty on the day of trial.

Mr Jones said the incident had left the victim with bruising and scratches, as well as suffering flashbacks and constant anxiety.

In a moving victim impact statement read to the court by the victim, she explained how she has had to move away from the area, losing friends, and fearing every knock on her door.

She said: "It has really changed me."

Elizabeth Power, mitigating on behalf of Williams, said: "It seems there were some happy times with in it, however by the time of the events of May 2023 it was on the decline and we have heard about the events of that day, which were unfortunate to say the least."

She added that Williams would have "no one to blame but himself" if he were jailed for the attack.

She said Williams earned a 'good income' as a site manager.

'Treated former partner appallingly'

Sentencing Judge Recorder Michelle Heeley, said: "You treated your former partner appallingly."

She continued: "You called her vile names and assaulted her," before adding: "This was cowardly behaviour from a bully."

Williams was sentenced to 21 months in prison – suspended for two years.

As part of the sentence he must complete 20 rehabilitation requirement activity days, 150 hours of unpaid work, as well as paying £1,000 compensation to his victim, and £1,630 costs.

The Judge also issued a ten year restraining order.

Recorder Heeley said: "If you commit any further offence for two years, you will go to prison."

She added: "I do not want to see you again."