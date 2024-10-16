Jail for Shrewsbury woman who breached restraining order
A woman who went to an address she was banned from has been jailed.
Vikkie Cooke, aged 36, was found guilty of harassment by breach of a restraining order at Kidderminster Magistrates Court by going to an address in Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury on August 9 this year.
It comes after she was found guilty of stalking on a different occasion earlier this year by going to a woman's house she was banned from contacting.
District Judge Ian Strongman jailed Cooke, who is of no fixed abode, for 24 weeks.
He also made her subject of a five-year restraining order, banning her from large parts of the Monkmoor and Belvidere areas of Shrewsbury.
