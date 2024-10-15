Untaxed vehicle seized by police in Shropshire border town after man suspected driving without insurance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officer based in Oswestry, George Watling posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page last night (October 14) reporting the incident in the Shropshire border town.

Whilst on patrol in Oswestry town centre, PC Watling said he noticed a vehicle suspected of being driven by a male without a licence, and when checked, the vehicle also had no tax or insurance.

The vehicle was promptly tracked down by police officers and seized.

A vehicle has been seized by police, picture: West Mercia Police

The measures follows Oswestry town centre's team conducting several operations in the border town, clamping down on vehicles that are being driven without the correct documentation or in an anti-social way.

The post said: "Whilst out on patrol in the town centre PC Watling has noticed a vehicle suspected of being driven by a male with no licence. When checked the vehicle also had no tax or insurance. The vehicle in question was located a short time later and seized.

"This follows the town centre team conducting several operations targeting vehicles that are being driven in an anti-social manner or without the correct documentation."