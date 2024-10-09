Fined: Telford mum-to-be who threw racist insults at police officer after pub incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Eight and-a-half months' pregnant Margaret Doherty turned up at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday where she pleaded guilty to racially aggravated disorderly behaviour on December 2, 2023.

Doherty, aged 36, of Churncote, Stirchley, in Telford, ended up shouting at a PC Ridley and calling officers 'black *****, you nicked my phone' after officers turned up with a caged van.

Sara Beddow, prosecuting, said PC Ridley had provided a statement to the court saying that he did not go to work expecting to be treated that way.

"My skin colour is not something that can be changed," Ms Beddow read out.

"I do not come to work to be treated this way."