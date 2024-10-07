Fine and road ban for Telford driver, 29, caught with cannabis in his system

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jamie Swain, aged 29, was driving a Vauxhall Astra in High Street, Hadley, Telford when he was caught on May 17 this year.

A test found he had seven microgrammes of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account accidental exposure to the illegal, Class B drug, is 2mcg.

Swain, of Riven Road, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 12 months and fined him £230.

Swain must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £92.