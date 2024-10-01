Drug dealer ordered to pay thousands after being caught red-handed with crack, heroin and tick lists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jane Torrens, 49, and from Prince Street in Oswestry, was caught with almost £6,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin when police raided a property in the town.

She was sentenced after admitting two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A.

During a brief 'proceeds of crime' hearing on Monday, at Shrewsbury Crown Court, Judge Julian Taylor was told that Torrens was deemed to have benefitted to the tune of £7,090.45 from her dealing.

But Patrick Sullivan, prosecuting, told the court that there were only £3,195 of recoverable assets or cash to be claimed.