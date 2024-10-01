Drug dealer ordered to pay thousands after being caught red-handed with crack, heroin and tick lists
A class A drug dealer has been ordered to pay more than £3,000 after a court ruled she had made the money selling crack and heroin.
Jane Torrens, 49, and from Prince Street in Oswestry, was caught with almost £6,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin when police raided a property in the town.
She was sentenced after admitting two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A.
During a brief 'proceeds of crime' hearing on Monday, at Shrewsbury Crown Court, Judge Julian Taylor was told that Torrens was deemed to have benefitted to the tune of £7,090.45 from her dealing.
But Patrick Sullivan, prosecuting, told the court that there were only £3,195 of recoverable assets or cash to be claimed.