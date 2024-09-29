Driver recorded this huge alcohol breath test result after being stopped near Wem
A driver blew a huge alcohol breath test after being arrested outside Wem.
By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Shropshire' Operational Policing Unit posted on social media that the person blew 144 while in custody - a reading that is four times the legal limit of 35.
OPU Shropshire posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Vehicle stopped leaving Wem, driver gave positive breath test at the roadside & later blew 144 in custody - 4+ times the legal limit."
They added that a court date and a lengthy ban await.
"A court date & lengthy ban await, as does an invitation to seek additional help to reduce alcohol intake."
