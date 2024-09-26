Police appeal after Minsterley business burgled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officer and PCSO for Shrewsbury Rural West, Sarah Edwards has reported the incident in Minsterley on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page today (September 26).

A business on Leigh Road in the village near Shrewsbury is said to have been burgled between September 20 and September 22.

Entry was gained through gates where locks have been cut off.

Leigh Road in Minsterley, picture: Google

Police are asking residents if they have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area.

The post said: "We are appealing to Minsterley community for information following a burglary at a business on Leigh Road.

"The burglary took place between the weekend of September 20 to September 22.

"Entry was gained through gates where by locks have been cut off and entry gained to the property.

"Did you see anything suspicious or have any information that might help enquires?

"Please get in ouch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 76_I_23092024."