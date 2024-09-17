West Mercia Police investigate reports of men throwing stones at windows in Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officer Beth Francis posted on the force's neighbourhood matters page today reporting the damage to a property on Dahn Drive in Ludlow.

She said that a window was damaged at around 8.20pm on Saturday when stones were thrown by a group of males.

The Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood team is seeking further information and help from residents to identify anyone else involved.

The post says: "We are investigating criminal damage to a property in Ludlow and are appealing to local residents for information.

"A property in Dahn Drive, Ludlow had its window damaged around 8.20pm on September 14, when stones were thrown by a group of males.

"Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team have details for two of the males believed to be involved but are looking for further information in order to identify anyone else involved.

"If you have information about the damage please let us know using the online 'Tell Us About' form on our website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 398_I_14092024.

"If you aren't comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org.

"For more information please contact a member of the team on ludlow.snt@westmercia.police.uk."