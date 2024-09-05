Jailed round up: Some of the Shropshire criminals locked up in recent weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From serial thieves to arsonists, the courts have been teeming since we last looked back on July.

Notably, August saw the sentencing of "racist" Newport father-of-two Rory Allington-Mott, who was locked up for his role in the recent riots.

The 34-year-old had previous convictions for racially aggravated criminal damage after smashing windows with a hammer at The Lion Hotel - the Shrewsbury town centre hotel which was housing asylum seekers up until this summer.

The court heard that Allington-Mott travelled Merseyside to take part in the violence, and was captured throwing a wheelie bin at a police riot van and smashing what appeared to be a window frame over a police officer's head.

August also saw homeless man Jakub Krzysztof Kaczmarek locked up for 31 months after setting fire to a property in Wellington.

The 36-year old had been squatting in the £120,000 bungalow in Mill Bank when the council asked him to leave. The following day Kaczmarek returned to the property and set several fires that saw the property engulfed in flames.

Here are those, and some of the other cases the Shropshire Star has reported on over the month of August.

Man who repeatedly rammed a van into Oswestry pub entrance locked up for terrifying attack

Michael McGuire, from the Park Hall Caravan Site in Oswestry, was locked up for repeatedly ramming a van into the gates of the Boar's Head on January 7.

Judge Rachel Brand said the defendant "had completely lost control" as he sought to pursue a man following an earlier altercation.

McGuire was sentenced to 30 months detention and banned from driving for three years and eight months.

The judge also made him subject of a restraining order preventing him from entering Willow Street in Oswestry where the pub is based, or contacting its landlord.

Telford shoplifter jailed after stealing coffee, cheese and deodorant

Alex Bull, aged 38, targeted the Co-op at Milners Lane, Lawley Bank, Telford, five times in a spate of nine thefts between April and July this year.

He also stole from Tesco Express in Park Lane, Woodside on three occasions and Hill Top News in Ironbridge Road, Madeley once.

His haul, which also included milk and laundry detergent, was worth a combined £520.60.

Bull, of Smallwood, Sutton Hill, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to nine counts of theft.

Deputy District Judge James Hulse jailed Bull for six months and ordered him to pay £300 in compensation.