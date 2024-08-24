Homeless man who burnt down £120,000 council bungalow in 'revenge' attack for eviction is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jakub Krzysztof Kaczmarek, of no fixed abode, had been squatting in the £120,000 property in Mill Bank, Wellington in February this year when the council asked him to leave.

After his eviction on February 6, the 36-year-old returned to the property a day later and set several fires that saw the bungalow “engulfed in flames” and the garden “ablaze”, a court was told on Friday.

Mr Simon Parry, prosecuting, told Shrewsbury Crown Court that the arson was committed in “revenge” after Telford & Wrekin Council evicted the Polish inmigrant, who was being assisted by an interpreter in his sentence hearing, from the bungalow.

Mr Parry told the court: “The defendant had been homeless and sleeping rough in a the derelict bungalow in Mill Bank, Wellington. The property was fenced off and the day before the offence he had been evicted by the council from that bungalow.”