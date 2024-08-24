Homeless man who burnt down £120,000 council bungalow in 'revenge' attack for eviction is jailed
A homeless man who burnt down a bungalow owned by Telford & Wrekin Council after he was evicted has been jailed for more than two years.
Jakub Krzysztof Kaczmarek, of no fixed abode, had been squatting in the £120,000 property in Mill Bank, Wellington in February this year when the council asked him to leave.
After his eviction on February 6, the 36-year-old returned to the property a day later and set several fires that saw the bungalow “engulfed in flames” and the garden “ablaze”, a court was told on Friday.
Mr Simon Parry, prosecuting, told Shrewsbury Crown Court that the arson was committed in “revenge” after Telford & Wrekin Council evicted the Polish inmigrant, who was being assisted by an interpreter in his sentence hearing, from the bungalow.
Mr Parry told the court: “The defendant had been homeless and sleeping rough in a the derelict bungalow in Mill Bank, Wellington. The property was fenced off and the day before the offence he had been evicted by the council from that bungalow.”