Pensioner charged with drink driving following afternoon single-vehicle crash

The emergency services rushed to Burwarton Park, at Burwarton, near Bridgnorth on Sunday after receiving reports of a road traffic collision shortly after 1pm.

Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and Wellington with an operations officer, the land ambulance service, and the police also in attendance.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said that one casualty was released from the vehicle using Holmatro equipment after one vehicle had left the road.

West Mercia Police confirmed that a 70-year-old man has been charged with drink driving in connection with the incident.

David Hackney, 70, of Wheathill in Shropshire has been bailed to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on October 22.