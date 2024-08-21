Road ban for Aldi worker caught driving after taking cannabis in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Darren Dunnill, aged 37, was driving a Hyundai i10 in Belvidere Avenue, Shrewsbury at 2am on March 3.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that he was pulled over by police and smelled of cannabis.

A positive roadside drug swipe was taken and Dunnill was arrested.

Back at Monkmoor police station, a blood sample was taken and later revealed he had 5.1 microgrammes of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - per litre of blood.