Telford man banned from Stirchley after damaging woman's van

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Alexander Quinn, aged 41, is banned from Stirchley until his sentencing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on September 13 this year.

It comes after he admitted two counts of criminal damage at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

He damaged a Vauxhall Vivaro van and the door of a property on Monday this week.AUG12

Quinn, whose address was given as Churncote, Stirchley, Telford, was granted bail on the condition he stays out of Stirchley and lives and sleeps at an address in Brookside Avenue, Telford.

He must not contact the victim during the interim period and a pre-sentence report has been ordered.